LETTER: Vote for Londrigan honors Douglass

A century ago, American women finally won the right to vote. The U.S. Constitution signed in 1787 granted suffrage to "persons or citizens" but those pronouns meant "white males." People of color and women had to earn their own rights state-by-state while white males were essentially granted such rights at birth.

In 1848, suffrage for women emerged as a political goal out of Seneca Falls, N.Y., when Frederick Douglass, a brilliant former slave whose wife bought his freedom, argued eloquently to include voting rights as a lodestar for the early women's movement. Women organized, marched, were arrested, jailed, and beaten for speaking up and being the first group to protest at the White House gates. In 1920, 72 years after Seneca Falls, all American women were finally granted the right to vote.

Voters in the 13th Congressional District have the historic opportunity to elect Betsy Dirksen Londrigan as their next Representative. Research has shown that female legislators as a group are more effective than their male counterparts. Why? Because they return more tax dollars to their districts, work on issues more meaningful to families, are more likely to seek common ground, and want to make a difference, not merely be re-elected.