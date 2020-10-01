LETTER: Vote for those who share your values

Do you believe defacing and destruction of monuments honoring our nation’s founding fathers and famous protectors of the Union are patriotic acts? Do you think mayors and other legislators have the right to hide illegal immigrants from federal enforcement authorities?

Do you believe the daily news broadcasts on ABC, CBS, NBC, and CNN are anything other than an echo chamber for DNC talking points? Do you always interact with others in a politically correct ‘woke’ manner? Do you think Donald Trump is responsible for the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic here in America?

Do you think defunding police departments will benefit your family, friends, and neighbors in the long run? Do you believe the massive vote-by-mail campaigns promoted by Democrats are fraud proof and won’t delay election results? Does it seem like normal behavior to you that Democrat leaders like Pelosi and Hillary are already questioning election results before we’ve even had a chance to vote?

Do you think a presidential candidate that hides in his basement has good leadership qualities? And finally, do you agree with Governor Pritzker and the Democrats, that taxing our way out of fiscal problems here in Illinois is the correct path?