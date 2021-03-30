LETTER: Vote for Tiritilli, new council members

I am a firm believer in term limits. Some 18 years ago when then Mayor Kent Karraker was moving to Florida, he told me that one of his goals as mayor had been to leave the Town of Normal debt-free.

I don't profess to be a wizard in high finance, but the Town's finances seem to have gotten very much out of control when we're talking about $8 million-plus just for restructuring the debt, not for paying off the debt.

Perhaps with a more open door policy, the present mayor and council could learn something about financial responsibility.

Trump is out. Madigan has lost his grip. Thank heavens for elections. We have hope on April 6. I will vote for Tiritilli and new council members in Normal.

K Gerald Balls, Normal

