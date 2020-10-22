LETTER: Vote for unity, respect, compromise

The majority of American voters are centrists; centrist Republicans or centrist Democrats, people who work with each other for the betterment of America. Sometimes they support the Democratic ideal, sometimes Republican, but they all support working together to find peaceful compromise.

Centrists have been left behind by the louder noise of the far right and the far left. But if you look around you will find that most of your acquaintances are actually people who work together for the good of all. Believe in the goodness of your neighbors and friends and not the devisive rhetoric on social media or political ads.

Division sows discontent, while peaceful compromise solves problems. I hope when you vote this fall that you will vote for unity, respect, compromise and working together. These are the principles this country was built on and we are the people who hold these principles together.

Peg Schickedanz, Bloomington

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0