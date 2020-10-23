LETTER: Vote for what is best for country

It does not matter if you are far left, left or conservative. What you need to look at is what has President Trump done for this country? He said four years ago that he was going to make this country a better place to live and work. And he did.

Criminal Justice Reform: “The First Step Act, Dec. 2018. It offered early release to thousands of inmates, supported rehabilitation and jobs-skills programs, offered judges more discretion in sentencing, etc. NBC hailed the reform as , a "huge answer to a prayer for Black communities that have suffered disproportionate rates of incarceration."

Aid to Black colleges and universities: Obama cut funding for HBCU’s, later opening funding up. Trump, by contrast, encouraged Congress to grant permanent status to $225 million in annual funding for minority-serving colleges and specifically allocated $85 million for HBCU’s. And Education Secretary DeVos cancelled $300 million in federal debt owed by four historically Black colleges ,and funding for Title III “Strengthening Historically Black Colleges” jumped from $245 million to $325 million this year.