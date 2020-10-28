LETTER: Vote in favor of graduated income tax

On Nov. 3, the voters of Illinois have the opportunity to join 32 other states and the federal government in allowing graduated tax rates on income by approving the “Illinois Allow for Graduated Income Tax Amendment.”

We all know that the State of Illinois is in a substantial financial crisis. We are also in the midst of a pandemic which is creating additional financial impact on our state and its residents. We must generate additional tax revenues to begin to move us out of the fiscal hole we are in.

A graduated income tax would place the greater burden of taxation on those who are most able to bear those costs. In that regard, legislation that was passed in 2019 by the General Assembly and signed by the governor -- in anticipation of the passage of the amendment -- would reduce or not change the tax obligation on approximately 97% of Illinois residents and increase the tax obligation on the wealthiest 3%. At the same time, it is estimated that an additional $3 billion in tax revenues would be generated when the amendment is fully implemented thereby beginning the process of digging the state out of its fiscal hole.