LETTER: Vote in favor of tax amendment

Please vote yes on the Fair Tax Amendment. Currently, the Constitution requires that Illinois have a flat rate income tax. Everyone who pays Illinois income tax pays 4.95 % of his or her income. The flat tax penalizes low income earners and benefits those with high incomes. If the Amendment passes, the State will be allowed to tax higher incomes at higher rates. Only eight other states have flat tax rates. The federal government, 32 states, and the District of Columbia already have graduated income tax rates.

The amendment does not say what the new rates will be. However, the state has already enacted a law laying out the tax structure that will go into effect if the amendment passes. Under that law, 97% of taxpayers, those who earn $250,000 or less in a year, will pay a rate the same as or lower than that they are now paying. Only 3% of taxpayers will pay higher rates.