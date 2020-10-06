LETTER: Vote in favor of tax amendment

Please vote yes on the Fair Tax Amendment. Currently, the Constitution requires that Illinois have a flat rate income tax. Everyone who pays Illinois income tax pays 4.95 % of his or her income. The flat tax penalizes low income earners and benefits those with high incomes. If the Amendment passes, the State will be allowed to tax higher incomes at higher rates. Only eight other states have flat tax rates. The federal government, 32 states, and the District of Columbia already have graduated income tax rates.
The amendment does not say what the new rates will be. However, the state has already enacted a law laying out the tax structure that will go into effect if the amendment passes. Under that law, 97% of taxpayers, those who earn $250,000 or less in a year, will pay a rate the same as or lower than that they are now paying. Only 3% of taxpayers will pay higher rates.
Previous letters to the editor have said the graduated tax structure will hurt small businesses, whose tax rates are the same as those for workers. However, 95% of small businesses in Illinois make $250,000 or less, so their tax rates will not increase. Other letters have suggested that the new tax structure will allow the legislature to increase taxes at will. That is also the case with the flat rate structure. In 2017, the flat rate was increased from 3.75% to 4.95%. Another concern that has been raised is that the change will require the state to begin taxing retirement income. That is not the case.
In addition to being more equitable, the graduated tax rate will allow Illinois to increase tax revenue. This revenue can be used to decrease the deficit and increase funding for education, safety, and social services.
Janet Warfield, Normal
