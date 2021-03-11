LETTER: Vote Kentrica Coleman for Unit 5

I wanted to express my support for Kentrica Coleman for Unit 5 school board. I have known Kentrica for over 19 years. When I first met Kentrica I was in high school and had the opportunity to receive tutoring from her as a young student. She has always been about helping people and promoting educational excellence for young people.

Moreover, Kentrica has consistently been a servant leader in multiple domains in our community. She is an asset to any team and continues to demonstrate the importance of showing up for people.

As a consulting psychologist, much of my work is educating others about issues related to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Kentrica has always been a forerunner in conversations regarding equity. She is continually asking the critical questions that help get to robust and comprehensive solutions when it comes to issues of inclusion and equity. She is a diligent person who adds value to any situation. I am excited about the possibility of her being voted in the school board because I firmly believe she is the right person, at the right time.