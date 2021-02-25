LETTER: Vote Koos, McCarthy, Zimmerman

I’m supporting Chris Koos for re-election as Mayor of Normal, plus Kevin McCarthy and A.J. Zimmerman for Normal Council. All three are great listeners resulting in an excellent understanding of what it takes to keep Normal progressing.

Mayor Chris Koos’s leadership has kept the Town strong throughout this pandemic. He has reinforced good partnerships with Illinois State University, Heartland Community College, Uptown businesses, Rivian and many others across Normal. That effort keeps jobs available and the economy growing. This Vietnam veteran/long time small business owner knows the value of maintaining a close watch on expenditures while keeping services current. All of this benefits us as tax payers and is reflected by the Town continuing to have a Triple-A bond rating.

Kevin McCarthy has nine years history on the Normal Council. During that time he has voted to invest over $93 million in street resurfacing, water/sewer and other infrastructure projects, plus reduce debt by $14 million. All that was done to keep essential high-quality services needed to support residents and attract new investment. This coach and business consultant knows what is needed for economic growth and sustainability of Normal.