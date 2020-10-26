LETTER: Vote Laymon for future of county

Local elections matter. I am voting for Val Laymon for McLean County Board District 7. Val held leadership roles while a student at ISU and since obtaining her degree has worked as a senior manager in learning and development.

On two separate occasions Val has visited my home, the last with social distancing and masks on my front porch. She has a deep desire to listen and learn from her constituents. Val would like our county board to be more accessible to the people by keeping all its meetings virtual and ensuring that its minutes are searchable and readable on screen.

Val stands for future sustainability and protection of our county’s resources. Most importantly, she intends to promote people over policy by protecting our vulnerable populations and putting people first. She will advocate for a healthy and safe McLean County.

Please join me in voting for Val Laymon for McLean County Board District 7 and the future of McLean County.

Sharon Hellman, Bloomington

