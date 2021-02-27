LETTER: Vote Lind for mayor in Eureka

I am writing this letter to support Eric Lind in his race for the Mayor of Eureka in the April election. Eric has a passion for Eureka and has already served in a variety of roles, both appointed and volunteer. Eric began developing leadership skills at an early age and continues to use those skills, along with his experiences in working with various functions of city government. Plus, his outstanding technology knowledge and skills are an added bonus to any work he does. He has a heart for service which has and will benefit the citizens of Eureka in many ways. You can visit lindformayor.com to read more about the various ways he has served and his goals for moving the city of Eureka forward.