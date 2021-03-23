LETTER: Vote Marc Tiritilli for mayor

A public access attorney from the Illinois Attorney General’s office has finally determined that Normal Mayor Chris Koos violated the Illinois Open Meetings Act at the September 16, 2019, Normal Town Council Meeting.

I was at this meeting to witness Mayor Koos’ violation by cutting off Marc Tiritilli during public comment. The mayor’s actions were disgraceful, vindictive and illegal, illustrating his disdain for people who disagree with him.

Throughout his tenure, Mayor Koos has hidden behind an illegal public comment policy designed to protect him from public criticism and citizen engagement. The September 2019 incident is not his first violation, nor his last. In 2017 I filed a similar complaint with the AG questioning a 45-day gag order for public comment speakers. The AG ruled in my favor in 2018, forcing Normal to drop this rule from their public comment policies. Now, just this week, the AG determined a third violation from a complaint filed by Councilmember Karyn Smith.