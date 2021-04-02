LETTER: Vote McCarthy, Koos, Zimmerman, Preston

I am totally convinced that we must keep Chris Koos as Town of Normal mayor, with Kevin McCarthy and Scott Preston as experienced council members. All are seasoned, successful small business owners who understand the importance of growing our economy.

I am adding A.J. Zimmerman as a Council candidate who has been on Normal Planning Commission since 2012 and currently chairs it. With his law background, he knows how to listen to help lead Normal.

They understand the importance of quality of life including our safety supported by basic infrastructure services (water, sewer, trash, streets). They have kept Town funding strong in the annual budget. In this current year Normal’s funding for streets, sidewalks, and trails was increased by 49%.

They know the importance of supporting the staff. Much talk has been about funding the pensions. The state sets the pension plans and funding levels for municipalities. The Town has always met the required funding levels for all the plans and is on track to continue that.

The vibrancy of the community under the current leadership has made Normal the envy of many. It was seen when Rivian came to Normal, expanded the former auto plant, and plans to have 3,000 jobs. Normal’s strong relationships with higher education continue as priorities.