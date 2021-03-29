LETTER: Vote McCarthy, Zimmerman, Koos

On April 6, I will vote for Kevin McCarthy, AJ Zimmerman and Chris Koos.

I urge you to do the same.

These three candidates represent the best choice for the offices they seek. They are candidates of intelligence and integrity. Two are small business owners, and all are outstanding professionals in their careers. They understand the long-term needs of the Town of Normal and are dedicated to economic development and growth-two things that will help keep property taxes in check.

Incumbent council member Kevin McCarthy relies on sound financial management and long-term organizational resiliency as the cornerstones of leadership. His expertise has served us well, and he deserves to retain his seat on the council.

In the wake of the COVID pandemic, Kevin’s experience will be essential for maintaining services, bringing in tax dollars by attracting new community investments and providing relief for local families.

AJ Zimmerman has served on the Normal Planning Commission since 2012 and as its chair for the past three years. He is an attorney with expertise in business regulations, finance, and construction, and he understands the cadence of government. In short, his common-sense, thoughtful approach to city government will get things done.