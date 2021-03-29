LETTER: Vote McCarthy, Zimmerman, Koos

On April 6, I will vote for Kevin McCarthy, AJ Zimmerman and Chris Koos.
I urge you to do the same.
These three candidates represent the best choice for the offices they seek. They are candidates of intelligence and integrity. Two are small business owners, and all are outstanding professionals in their careers. They understand the long-term needs of the Town of Normal and are dedicated to economic development and growth-two things that will help keep property taxes in check.
Incumbent council member Kevin McCarthy relies on sound financial management and long-term organizational resiliency as the cornerstones of leadership. His expertise has served us well, and he deserves to retain his seat on the council.
In the wake of the COVID pandemic, Kevin’s experience will be essential for maintaining services, bringing in tax dollars by attracting new community investments and providing relief for local families.
AJ Zimmerman has served on the Normal Planning Commission since 2012 and as its chair for the past three years. He is an attorney with expertise in business regulations, finance, and construction, and he understands the cadence of government. In short, his common-sense, thoughtful approach to city government will get things done.
Mayor Koos has served us well. His experience, leadership, and tireless dedication to the Town have earned my vote. From the revitalization of Uptown to attracting the once-in-a-generation investment from Rivian (economic development opponent opposed), Mayor Koos has been a champion of business development across our community.
These candidates are the best choices to lead the Town of Normal. Their combined business experience, history of fiscal responsibility, and track record of leadership and public service have earned my vote.
Please join me in voting for Koos, Zimmerman and McCarthy on or before April 6.
Bill Lawrence, Normal