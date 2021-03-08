LETTER: Vote McMillan for Normal council

Growing up in Normal I found our community to be an exciting and enriching place to call home. That is why I’ve decided to continue to stay and give back to the community that helped make me who I am today. I believe it is important to have elected leaders that are as invested in building a strong and vibrant community, which is why I’m supporting Brad McMillan for the Normal Town Council this April.

Brad is a life-long public and community servant that has dedicated his life to making a positive difference and working to make government more effective and ethical. He has been a state-wide leader on redistricting and other ethics reforms critical to keeping government accountable to its citizens.

Normal needs positive leadership if we hope to grow for years to come. That is why I find Brad’s ten positive priorities for our community so heartening. Brad supports efforts to maintain and enhance our infrastructure, nurture local businesses so they can thrive and expand, bring more diversity to the decision-making process, and continue to build upon the success of Uptown.

Normal is an amazing community and we deserve elected leaders that work across the political aisle and focus on bringing positive solutions to the table. I encourage you to vote for Brad McMillan to bring positive, new leadership to our community.

Natalie Flex, Normal

