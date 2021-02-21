LETTER: Vote Mollie Ward in Ward 7

Last Name

I had the pleasure of living in the 7th Ward on Bloomington’s historic West Side for 33 years, 1986-2019.

During that time I met and was honored to call friends many wonderful people dedicated to building and enhancing Ward 7 as a part of Bloomington with safe and affordable neighborhoods, thriving local businesses, a sense of front porch neighborliness, outdoor fun for kids, and community activities. The redevelopment of Ward 7 and the entire West Side has been a gift to the city as a whole.

For all these reasons, I support the election of Mollie Ward to represent Ward 7 on the Bloomington City Council. Mollie has the qualities needed to work effectively on behalf of the citizens of Ward 7 - a commitment to hard work and the ability to listen to and work cooperatively with community members in one on one or large group settings.