LETTER: Vote no, demand politicians' term limits

1) Vote no for the so-called fair tax. It is anything but fair. For me the reason is a simple question. Do you trust our so-called legislators to do the right thing? I do not because they have worked very hard to earn our distrust. They refuse to work on the difficult financial problems that face our state. These are the very problems they created by the way. The so-called fair tax appears to be the latest ploy to get the taxpayers of Illinois to do their work. The proposed tax is like putting a Band Aid on a serious wound. No matter how it is being sold now, all taxpayers will bear the tax burden in future years. Vote no please and make them do their jobs.