LETTER: Vote no, demand politicians' term limits

Note to self and fellow tax payers, actually two notes:
1) Vote no for the so-called fair tax. It is anything but fair. For me the reason is a simple question. Do you trust our so-called legislators to do the right thing? I do not because they have worked very hard to earn our distrust. They refuse to work on the difficult financial problems that face our state. These are the very problems they created by the way. The so-called fair tax appears to be the latest ploy to get the taxpayers of Illinois to do their work. The proposed tax is like putting a Band Aid on a serious wound. No matter how it is being sold now, all taxpayers will bear the tax burden in future years. Vote no please and make them do their jobs.
2) It is time for us taxpayers to demand term limits. If our elected officials want to put something on the ballot, this is it. An overwhelming majority of voting citizens support term limits for state and national elections. Nothing will change in our state or country until we get elected officials who are working for 'we the people' and not themselves.
Dennis Crowley, Bloomington
