LETTER: Vote out all of the Republicans

What was formerly the Republican Party has devolved into a personality cult, the Party of Trump. The RNC didn’t even bother to put together an official party platform in 2020. Why? Because their platform is whatever the cult leader Trump says and that is often a moving target.

Trump’s former Defense Secretary Mattis called him “unfit” for office. The Russian despot Putin praised Trump and helped him to get elected in 2016. Putin is trying to help him again in 2020.

The Party of Trump leader pays little or no taxes, denies climate change and has gutted environmental regulations, emboldens White supremacists, has called war veterans “losers and suckers,” and was labeled “dangerously incompetent” for his mishandling of the COVID epidemic by the New England Journal of Medicine.

Still, from top to bottom of the ticket, no Republican candidates have had the courage to denounce Trump. Vote them all out.

John B. Pryor, Bloomington

