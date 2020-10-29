LETTER: Vote should be based on platforms

How did this become an election focused on personalities instead of policies and platforms? Do we want to preserve our democracy or become a socialist nation? After this election is over, we will not be living with these leaders forever, but we will be living with their policies – and so will our grandchildren. What happened to respecting the vote of the people or reading an article or watching news not aligned with an agenda? We need to open our eyes to what is happening to our country and not let our dislike of our President’s personality blind us.

The left has prevented conservatives from speaking on university campuses, threatening freedom of speech. Contrary to what the media wants you to think, Trump has done many good things for our country. He truly loves America, which some on the left do not. Some examples are persuading NATO allies to increase their share of funding, standing by our ally Israel, and standing up to China. He negotiated better trade deals protecting American workers and lowered taxes. Our economy is stronger except for the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic setbacks – which no one can blame on anyone or has all the answers for.