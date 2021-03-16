LETTER: Vote Straza for Bloomington mayor

Three candidates are running for Mayor of Bloomington, a city of great diversity, economic challenges, and significant opportunities. The three candidates themselves represent this city's demographic diversity. All three have reached out to voters and identified what he or she sees as priorities that would under-gird their leadership. Each has unique experiences that define them as empathic people who want to serve our city. Each has identified economic development as an overall need for the city. I hope that whomever wins will use his or her talents to call upon the other two to continue serving Bloomington.

A voter's choice for a candidate, including my own, often considers diversity categories, such as gender, ethnicity, age, sexual identity, faith, education, service to country, etc., along with political affiliation. In this particular election for mayor, neither demographics nor political affiliation should influence the voter's decision. Municipal elections are nonpartisan for a reason. In deciding, we need to ask who is more likely to bring diverse people together to identify workable options and carry-out solutions that increase the quality of life for all residents. In short, who can do the best job?