LETTER: Vote to re-elect Koos as mayor

I have lived in Normal since 1966 and have known Chris Koos for most of that time. I have worked with city government through my term on the Human Relations Commission. Chris has been active in city government for a long time, and his experience makes him quite qualified to continue as mayor.

I have been very pleased with the development of the uptown area and am especially pleased with the beautification of the city under his administration. As a longtime resident of Normal and successful small business owner he has strong reasons to want the city government to function smoothly and efficiently, and he has the skills to help it achieve those goals. He has worked to make our city a welcoming community.