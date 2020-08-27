LETTER: Vote with compassion not fear

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

U.S. policy over time has created a graveyard in the Sonoran Desert. From our backing of dictatorships with weapons and funds in 1954 to the policies of the past four administrations, America has failed our neighbors to the south.

Just under 8,000 deaths have occurred in the southern border area since 1998. That is one migrant death per day, every day, for the last 22 years. Half of those bodies are found south of Tucson, Arizona.

These human beings were escaping poverty and civil unrest with the hope of a better life for their families. Churches in the area regularly pray for the grieving families and name those whose bodies are discovered each week.

As we move forward to this serious time of selecting our leaders, please look carefully at the Republican and Democratic platforms. What our leaders stand for will mean life or death for many. The GOP platform states that immigration is a national security issue referencing terrorism, drug cartels, and criminal gangs. The Democratic platform states the need for comprehensive reform to "renew American community" through infrastructure, technology, and pathways to citizenship while still securing our border.

There must be a way that Americans can lift each other up, care for our neighbors, and end the suffering for our brothers and sisters. Vote with compassion not fear.

Julie Knutson, Bloomington

