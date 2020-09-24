LETTER: Vote yes for Fair Tax Amendment

I support the Fair Tax Amendment. If this amendment passes, I won’t pay higher taxes. Neither will 97% of Illinois voters. In fact, taxes for many of us will be reduced. Those who will pay higher taxes are those who can afford to--the wealthiest 3% in our state.

The current income tax structure is unfair to low- and middle-income families. Don’t be confused by those who threaten that the wealthy will move from Illinois -- this is a scare tactic. A recent study by the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability reports people move for quality of life reasons, not taxes. Revenue generated by taxing the wealthiest will be used to fund education, health care, and local governments, all of which have been devastated by the COVID-19 crisis.