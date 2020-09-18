LETTER: Vote 'yes' on Fair Tax Amendment.

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Illinois is eighth among the "Terrible Ten" states with the most regressive tax structures according to the non-partisan Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy. This fall we have an opportunity to do something about that on the state level by voting for the Fair Tax Amendment to the state constitution.

The current flat tax falls more heavily on lower- and middle-income households by leaving them with less disposable income relative to that of higher-income households. The amendment gives the state the ability to impose higher tax rates on higher incomes and lower rates on middle and lower incomes, just as the federal government does.

This amendment does not give the legislature any new power to set rates. That is a power it already has. This amendment does not tax most pension income, although that power already exists.

Additional revenue generated by higher-income taxpayers could, for example, help Illinois move toward its constitutional mandate to bear "the primary responsibility for financing the system of public education" (Illinois Constitution, Article X--Education) which it has not been able to do under a flat tax. Thus, the primary responsibility for public education has fallen on local property taxpayers where local school taxes make up the largest portion, by far, of property taxes and add to the regressive nature of Illinois taxes.