LETTER: Vote 'yes' or see increased tax bill

A very important amendment to the Illinois Constitution will be on the November 3 ballot. It will allow changing the state income tax from a flat rate to a graduated rate.

Thirty-two states already have the graduated tax rate. Those with income under $250,000 would see their tax rate remain at 4.9% or drop below that level. Those with annual earning of $250,000 would see an increase in their tax rate. Those in the top 3% income levels would see the largest increase in their tax rate. Most of these people live in the Chicago area. The expected revenue in the state's income would be a $3.4 billion increase.

If this amendment is not approved, everyone's tax rate will be increased above the 4.9%, regardless of income. Illinois is sadly in debt, a fact made worse by the coronavirus, so our taxes will increase one way or the other to cover operating expenses.

Be sure to vote on November 3 and to vote "yes" on the referendum.

Marilea White, Normal

