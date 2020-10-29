LETTER: Vote yes to graduated income tax

Please join me in voting for the graduated income tax amendment. This tax will generate more state revenue by taxing those with higher incomes at a higher rate, and protecting more of the income our poorer citizens have for their own use.

Do not believe those who say this amendment will give the legislature the ability to raise taxes at will – as if for the first time. The legislature already has that ability.

We all need to be able to depend on the things our taxes help provide – schools, roads, parks, and environmental protection, among others. It is only fair that those who have more disposable income should take on a greater share of the state’s tax burden.

32 states and the District of Columbia levy graduated income taxes. We must begin to turn around our state’s financial situation. Vote yes on the amendment to enable Illinois to implement a graduated income tax.

Myra Gordon, Normal

