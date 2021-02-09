LETTER: Vote Zimmerman for Normal council

If elected, A.J. Zimmerman will be an excellent member of the Normal Town Council. His practice areas as an attorney are good preparation for the analytical skills needed by council members. His civic engagement as chairman of the Normal Planning Commission, member of the Uptown Design Review Committee, member of the Miller Park Zoological Society board and participation on the board of Leadership McClean County all have given him the opportunity to engage with the community in various ways.

A.J. strongly believes in sound fiscal stewardship, addressing present community needs and taking advantage of new opportunities for the Town when it is advantageous to the future well being of the community. He has a clear understanding of when economic incentives are appropriate and when they are not.

A.J.'s campaign theme is "Listen. Learn. Lead." His promise is to work to reduce divisiveness, build consensus and foster teamwork. Clearly this needs to be a priority in these troubled times. This pledge is enhanced by his promise to talk and listen to constituents in a positive manner.

Finally, as a Mexican American, A.J. is attuned to issues of diversity and is in a position to encourage underrepresented groups to become more involved in the community. He will work to make Normal more inclusive for all of its citizens.