 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Vote Zimmerman for Normal council
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Vote Zimmerman for Normal council

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

It is my pleasure to support A. J. Zimmerman for Normal Town Council.

I have personally known A. J. for over 10 years, and I have always been amazed at how informed he is on local and national issues. We have always had interesting discussions concerning local events and issues. I have always found A.J. well informed and able to listen to all other points of view.

As a long-time member of Normal’s Planning Commission, A. J. has provided that important mixture of listening to all points of views and making an informed decision.

A. J. has an incredible amount of energy, which he utilizes to focus on family, community and work. It is obvious to anyone that he truly cares about the citizens of Normal.

A. J. Zimmerman would make an incredible addition to the Normal Town Council.

Robert T. Varney, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News