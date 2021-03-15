LETTER: Vote Zimmerman for Normal council

It is my pleasure to support A. J. Zimmerman for Normal Town Council.

I have personally known A. J. for over 10 years, and I have always been amazed at how informed he is on local and national issues. We have always had interesting discussions concerning local events and issues. I have always found A.J. well informed and able to listen to all other points of view.

As a long-time member of Normal’s Planning Commission, A. J. has provided that important mixture of listening to all points of views and making an informed decision.

A. J. has an incredible amount of energy, which he utilizes to focus on family, community and work. It is obvious to anyone that he truly cares about the citizens of Normal.

A. J. Zimmerman would make an incredible addition to the Normal Town Council.

Robert T. Varney, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0