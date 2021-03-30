 Skip to main content
LETTER: Vote Zimmerman for Normal council
LETTER: Vote Zimmerman for Normal council

I am writing today to endorse A. J. Zimmerman for the Normal Town Council. I serve on a community volunteer board with A. J. He is a serious member of our board. He studies any issue that comes before him with a keen eye for detail. He is always well-prepared and has done his homework. His legal background is very advantageous to the group as he can dissect issues from a critical thinking model to arrive at his conclusions.

A.J. is fair, open-minded and willing to listen. I have also interacted with A.J. in his capacity as chair of the Normal planning commission. Again, I found him fair, inquisitive and very attentive to detail..

I ask for your support in voting for A.J. Zimmerman in the April 6 election for Normal Town Council.

Edwin Neaves, Normal

