LETTER: Vote Zimmerman for town council

Vote A.J. Zimmerman for Normal Town Council.

I’ve known A.J. and his family for years as our daughters have gone through school together. He will get my vote for Normal Town Council on April 6.

One word that I’ve come to associate with A.J. is ‘dedicated.’ He’s dedicated to his family as I’ve witnessed through all of his involvement with different family activities. He’s dedicated to his work as an attorney. That has shown through in numerous conversations we’ve had over the years.

He’s dedicated to his fitness as he is a regular at the gym and can often be seen out on runs throughout the neighborhood and on the trail. (He’s also dedicated to trying to get me to join him.) He’s dedicated to the community as demonstrated by his work on Normal’s Planning Commission. I’m confident that A.J. will bring the same dedication as a member of the Normal Town Council.

He embodies his campaign tagline of ‘Listen, Learn, Lead.’ He understands that Normal has a variety of important issues that need addressed and will bring a balanced approach to solutions.

A.J. will truly represent the concerns of the people of Normal and I encourage you to join me in voting for him on April 6.

Carl Streily, Normal

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0