LETTER: Vote Zimmerman, McCarthy, Koos

I encourage you to vote for Kevin McCarthy and A.J. Zimmerman for Normal town council and Chris Koos for mayor on April 6.

While current affairs may make it difficult to discern which candidates to support, may I suggest looking at personal investment in the community as a guide. Those who have displayed a commitment to serve others beyond their political aspirations tend to bring the right heart and spirit to public office, the most important qualifications as I see it and what differentiates McCarthy, Zimmerman and Koos in Normal.

I served alongside McCarthy and Koos during my tenure on the council. They have helped establish Normal as a dynamic, vital community with a forward focus, while building a solid financial base and ensuring the delivery of exemplary public services. Zimmerman’s volunteerism and service on the Planning Commission inform of a positive candidacy ready to keep Normal thriving.

Local election outcomes are critical. Please join me in voting for McCarthy, Zimmerman and Koos.

Jeff Fritzen, Normal

