LETTER: Votes should see through scheme

We are being conned by the Democrats in the Legislature and the Governor. The so-called "Fair Tax Amendment" provides for graduated taxes with higher tax rates for those with higher incomes. Read it before you vote. It does not address the tax rates and brackets themselves. That is entirely up to the legislature. They can later increase taxes by lowering the brackets to pull more taxpayers into the higher rate brackets. They can do this anytime they wish once the amendment passes. They have set the initial brackets with an eye on the voters in November, expecting them to approve the new tax system, in which only 3% pay more, "the millionaires and the billionaires."

The "97%" ads with which we are flooded deceptively suggest that it is all one package. and that the amendment also sets the rates. That is not true. The amendment allowing graduated rates requires taxpayer consent. The actual brackets and rates created pursuant to the amendment, once past. do not. The legislature can manipulate the brackets and rates any time they choose in any amount, after the amendment passes.

They assume we taxpayers are not bright enough to see through this subterfuge. If fact, we do see through it, and we can show that by rejecting this scheme. The next time they try this, perhaps they will be open and honest and present the "Fair Tax" fairly, Vote "no."

Guy C. Fraker, Bloomington

