LETTER: Voting for change in Normal

Being dedicated to public service is not easy. As a former county board member I saw how important it is to balance competitive views, balance long-term and short-term needs, and as a leader having to say unpopular things. Unpopular things have not been discussed for a long time in the town of Normal.

I ran for town council in 2004 when Mayor Koos announced that the town and ISU would co-own a hotel as a nonprofit entity. A slate of candidates stepped up to stop that nonsense and won. A new better direction was forged.

It's time to do that again in 2021. Unpopular things have tried to be discussed before the council and they were quashed. The Illinois Attorney General ruled against the practice, citing open meeting violations. Additionally, the town is $80-plus million in debt and our infrastructure suffers.

This changes only if you vote on April 6. I will be casting my vote for change. Join me. I have known David Paul Blumenshine for almost 12 years and will be voting for him to become a Normal town trustee. I have seen his dedication to this community.