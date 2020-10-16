LETTER: Voting for fairer taxes feels good

I urge all Illinois voters to say yes to the fair tax amendment this fall. I cast my ballot by mail last week, and voting for fairer taxes felt great.

The amendment brings our state into the modern era by asking only 3% of the wealthiest taxpayers to pay a tiny bit more, which they can easily afford. This small financial shift gives a needed break to those working hardest for their paychecks. We also protect desperately needed social programs -- mental health services, nutrition, childcare, education -- and infrastructure projects like maintenance of roads and bridges. The pandemic has hit state budgets hard, and these programs will be threatened without a change in the tax system.

Illinoisans across the political spectrum are concerned about our state's finances. We want the state to pay its bills on time, and we want to climb out of the financial hole we have dug ourselves into over the past forty years. We simply can't do this without requiring those with the highest levels of income (millionaires) to pay their fair share of taxes. Currently in Illinois, the wealthy pay a much smaller percentage of their income in overall taxes annually than working-class and middle-class families do. We should join the federal government and the large majority of states in graduating our tax rates according to income level.