LETTER: Voting for tax amendment only seems fair

If we pass the Fair Tax Amendment we will be able to have more and better schools, lower tuition in our colleges, support for nursing homes, help for the mentally ill, well kept state parks, improved roads and the many other things that make Illinois a great place to live.

Since it only raises taxes on the super rich, they are spending millions on hoaxes and lies trying to defeat it.

The Fair Tax Amendment will mean those of us earning less than $250,000 per year will not have our taxes increased. What a fabulous idea.

Maybe we should have more compassion for the ultra rich. After all, their Land Rovers and second homes in Palm Beach are expensive. Not me, I am voting for the amendment and I hope you do to. It only seems fair.

Mike Kerber, Normal

