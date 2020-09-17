 Skip to main content
LETTER: Voting in favor of Fair Tax Amendment
This letter is in support of the Illinois Fair Tax Amendment on this November’s election ballot.

The proposal is called a “fair tax” because it adjusts the rate of taxation based on a person’s ability to pay. Currently in Illinois you pay the same percentage rate of tax regardless of your income. With the fair tax, if you make a lot more money you pay a higher rate; if you make a lot less, you pay a lower rate.

It would only raise taxes on those making over $250,000 per year, meaning only 3% of taxpayers would see a raise in their taxes. The Fair Tax Amendment would raise around $3 billion a year of much needed revenue, and it would be fairer to all of Illinois citizens.

Please vote yes to the Fair Tax Amendment this November.

Gail and Galen Crow, Bloomington

