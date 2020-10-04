 Skip to main content
LETTER: Voting no only helps billionaires
If only those with incomes over $250,000 will have their taxes increased under the Fair Tax Referendum why would anyone with income less than that not be in favor of it?

Why wouldn’t they want to have wealthy people pay their fair share? Why would they listen to billionaires who spend millions of dollars fighting against it when those billionaires could do some good for the state by using that money to pay their fair share of taxes?

They would rather you pay more so they can keep more. What sense does that make? Voting no only helps the billionaires. Vote yes so everyone pays their fair share.

Leonard Bell, Bloomington

