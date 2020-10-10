LETTER: Voting to return Dan Brady to House

We will be voting to elect Dan Brady for another term as a respected legislator in 105th Legislative District.

Dan has worked tirelessly for his district during this time of pandemic crisis issues. He has met with bar, restaurant and business owners to help them with questions regarding health and safety, unemployment claims and laid-off workers. Dan also helped to set up a COVID testing center for Central Illinois located in the Bloomington area.

Dan worked on and helped pass crucial legislation for worker’s compensation and unemployment insurance changes to respond to COVID-19 emergency front-line workers. He listens before speaking; thinks before acting on pending legislation; and respects diverse opinions, even though he may not agree with their line of thinking.

Please join us in returning Dan Brady to represent the 105th Legislative District of the General Assembly on Nov. 3.

Eugene P. and Diane A. Jontry, Normal

