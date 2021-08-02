LETTER: Voucher system is the answer

The June 22 school board meeting was thought-provoking. Brave concerned parents pushed back against what they perceived as teaching their children a concept of which they did not approve.

It was claimed that CRT is not being taught in our local schools. One revealing paragraph jumps out though: “Because critical race theory is an academic concept that addresses racism in legal systems and policy, it is taught at the university level.” A person is being hired in cities and schools to push this agenda forward, according to plan.

Former Attorney General William Barr outlines how the schools are becoming secularized. Up until about 1970, schools were following the traditional values and morals which were generally agreed upon by the founders and culture.

Then there became a movement relentlessly removing the spiritual aspect of schools and substituting an ungodly stance without moral absolutes. Even though the Supreme Court stated that the state may not establish a 'religion of secularism' in the sense of affirmatively opposing or showing hostility to religion.” Bill Barr says that “CRT is nothing more than the materialist philosophy of Marxism substituting racial antagonism for class antagonism.”

A theory is not fact. It is admitted by those who are involved in the creation and support of this movement is that CRT uses fictional characters and fictional episodes and uses counter-story-telling to magnify the stories and narratives.

They also use revisionist history to replace the narratives of what actually happened in the past. The goal seems to be to create groups which hate each other. Either you are oppressed or an oppressor and America is a terrible place to grow up.

The solution is the voucher system. Public schools should not be a place where the child is indoctrinated according to state-mandated philosophy. Vouchers will allow parents to choose which school their child attends.

B. P. Cline, Normal

