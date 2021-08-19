LETTER: Vulnerable shouldn't have to battle for help

In 2015, I was raped. The trauma was devastating and like many survivors it took me a couple years to request that the police investigate my case. I knew the statistics: that every 68 seconds someone in the U.S. is sexually assaulted and that only 25 out of every 1,000 perpetrators end up in prison (RAINN). It is a longshot to receive meaningful justice even in cases that are reported immediately.

I was privileged to be treated with kindness when I reported the rape to the Bloomington Police Department, as many survivors are not afforded that basic human decency. Unfortunately, kindness and effective police work are not the same thing. I was repeatedly told by the Bloomington Police Department and by the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office that the statute of limitations was up. I asked to be shown where this came from in the law. After an hour on the phone with an attorney, they acknowledged their error. I was not outside the statute of limitations.

I consulted our local experts and was repeatedly given misinformation. Not everyone has the time or privilege to push for an answer, especially since sexual assault disproportionately impacts our most vulnerable populations. We should not need to fight for correct information at our most vulnerable moments. I urge the City of Bloomington to reevaluate their training practices and to bring in outside experts on sexual assault to educate and update their employees. Misinformation by the powerful in moments of crisis is injustice.

And to my fellow survivors: I believe you. Even if it has been years, even if you were told that the statute of limitations is up, I encourage you to come forward, share your story, and seek your own justice. Sexual violence and injustice thrive in silence.

Kylie Maurer, Normal

