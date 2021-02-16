LETTER: Ward a great council member

We were excited when Mollie Ward was appointed to the Bloomington City Council.

We have known Mollie for a long time. She has been a part of our west side neighborhood for 20 years, and she has always worked very, hard to improve this neighborhood and our community. Mollie and her family have always helped the west side neighborhood, working very hard to make improvements wherever they are needed.

With her pastoral background, Mollie has always been a good listener and is willing to help in any way she can. We enjoy seeing her out walking in the neighborhood or at the grocery store. She always has time to stop and talk.

Mollie will make a good Bloomington city council member, so we encourage you to vote for her at the special primary election on Feb. 23 and again on April 6 in the general election. We plan to be there supporting her and voting for her in both elections.

George and Twila Braden, Bloomington

