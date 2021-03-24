 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Ward represents common sense
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Ward represents common sense

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

I wished Jim Fruin was in my ward so I could vote for him. We need to bring good old common sense back to our city government. Jim Fruin will be a good start for accomplishing same.

Sadie Brommer, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News