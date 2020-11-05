LETTER: We are all in this together

Sometimes we need some words of encouragement. The pandemic has affected us all in one way or another. Lifting spirits up especially with the holidays approaching is a great way to reach the masses. I would like to share some of mine.

Who would have thought that each of us would go through a pandemic? It use to be a word found only in our dictionary's but today it is our reality and worse nightmare come true. It was unpredictable and nothing could've prepared us for this. It doesn't discriminate and no amount of money could shield you from it. Everyone has been affected by this pandemic in one form or another.

You're not alone. The lives lost have been heartbreaking. Prayers go out to families that struggle and grieve during this time. We all have questions. The truth is that we all are hurting. One thing for sure, is that this has brought families, friends, and communities a little closer.

There has been an outpour of humanity around the world.

On the downside, there is division, unrest, and hurt among communities. I pray for change and peace.