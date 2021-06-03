LETTER: We are on the right track

The Department of Defense has announced cancellation of ex-president Trump's border wall. When he failed to get congressional approval for his pet project, the ex-president simply took the money away from our military. It will be restored to its intended use in protecting our nation.

Some of the wrongly-diverted funds, now reclaimed, will go toward repairing the environmental damage caused by wall construction in that fragile landscape. Migratory wildlife, whose trails had been blocked by sections of the wall, will be free to roam once again. Families, farmers, and ranchers, whose property was taken (stolen?) to build the wall, will have their land returned to them. Border security will be improved using 21st Century technology. The cruelty and contempt shown toward immigrants under Trump and Stephen Miller will be replaced with humane policies.