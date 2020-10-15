LETTER: We deserve better from Democrats

On October 6, Democratic State Treasurer Michael Frerichs abruptly canceled a Chicago press conference, ten minutes before he was to speak about and clarify his June comments on state plans to tax retirement incomes of Illinois citizens.

A reason for the cancellation was not provided, and no other news conference or briefing on the topic has been rescheduled at this time.

Just a few hours later in Springfield, the chairman of the Special Investigating Committee probing illicit ties and bribery schemes between House Speaker Michael Madigan and ComEd, Democratic Rep Emanuel Welch, D-Hillside, delayed any further review of the topic by a full month, citing the backdrop of a November election as a conflict or distraction to the investigative committee.

This is a case where a deferred prosecution agreement and $200 million fine has already been agreed to by federal prosecutors and ComEd, and has named Madigan explicitly as a key player in this matter.