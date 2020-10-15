LETTER: We deserve better from Democrats

On October 6, Democratic State Treasurer Michael Frerichs abruptly canceled a Chicago press conference, ten minutes before he was to speak about and clarify his June comments on state plans to tax retirement incomes of Illinois citizens.
A reason for the cancellation was not provided, and no other news conference or briefing on the topic has been rescheduled at this time.
Just a few hours later in Springfield, the chairman of the Special Investigating Committee probing illicit ties and bribery schemes between House Speaker Michael Madigan and ComEd, Democratic Rep Emanuel Welch, D-Hillside, delayed any further review of the topic by a full month, citing the backdrop of a November election as a conflict or distraction to the investigative committee.
This is a case where a deferred prosecution agreement and $200 million fine has already been agreed to by federal prosecutors and ComEd, and has named Madigan explicitly as a key player in this matter.
Is this the "transparency in government" and "ethics reform" that J.B. promised the citizens in Illinois when he was elected governor? I think not. And now to double down on their insincerity, this same group wants you to award them an unlimited ability to raise taxes on everyone in Illinois, including retiree incomes and small businesses, under a progressive tax structure they deceitfully call a fair tax.
Don't believe it, simply a Trojan horse to install a larger extraction pipe into every taxpayers wallet.
The citizens of Illinois are weary of a state government that long ago stopped working for them, and now seems only focused on party power, more money, and never ending dysfunction in Springfield. Many have given up hoping it will change, and instead have fled the state, continuing a five-year trend of population loss and business relocations to other states.
We deserve better.
Bradley Long, Bloomington
