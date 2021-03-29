LETTER: We have to look to our future

We the popular sovereign citizens of the U.S.A. generally realize by now that how we have been running our nation in recent decades is unfair and harmful to ourselves, our children, and our grandchildren. We can fix that, but to do so we must assert ourselves forcefully but constructively. No more violence. No more hate. Now is the time for peace, love and personal initiative. We must recognize and bypass disinformation, and insist on accurately informed competence and cooperation.

We know that we urgently need sincere national science-based cooperation to overcome COVID-19, affordable high quality universal healthcare generally, the restoration and strengthening of the environment, affordable high quality universal education, retirement security, greater economic security and fairness generally, affordable high quality universal senior and child daycare and new good paying personally satisfying jobs. Our old jobs were trending lousy for decades even before the virus.

We must invest our taxes and purchases in new jobs putting us all happily to work successfully addressing these pressing public needs. We are history’s richest Nation. We can easily afford to do this. Indeed, we cannot afford not to. This isn’t rocket science. It’s social science and popular self-governance public interest accountancy science.