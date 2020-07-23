LETTER: We have to work toward equality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I do not have a dream. I do not have the imagination to see a better future and work toward it. That ability was given to others but not to me. Where I see hopelessness, others see possibilities. Where I encounter unfathomable odds, others see an indomitable need to challenge. When I cower, afraid to imagine, others lead to an undeniable future. That future is now. Finally.

I do not have a dream. But I do have an obligation. Others have laid out a plan to move toward a time when we can actually become something better. When and where all men are created equal. That time was not realistic scores of years ago. But that time is here and now. We fought a terrible war that incrementally moved us forward. The change was dramatic but in hindsight much smaller than anticipated. A change in position was unceremoniously proclaimed, but it failed to take into account the dream. When all men will become equal.

Whether it is a move from the back of the bus or to the front of the line of voters, we have an obligation to create a place where all men are equal. That is not our dream. Giants whose shoulders we stand on had this dream, and we now have an opportunity and obligation to reach a place where dreams are fulfilled.