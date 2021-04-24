LETTER: We must all join in to find solutions

On the front page of The Pantagraph (April 19) is a picture of people putting a “Black Lives Matter” flag on Lincoln’s statue. They are protesting police brutality and want to defund the police. Do they ever think about what our country would be like without police? We need more police, not defund them.

Have you seen the picture of a policeman making a traffic stop and the driver (who was Black) gets out and puts how many bullets in the policeman? Was this all right because the driver was Black and the policeman was white? No, it was not. The driver was a criminal and should spend the rest of his life in prison.

Don’t get me wrong – I’m not against Black people or anyone else. I think instead of always blaming the police, people should be trying to find ways to stop the rioting, looting, killing and shootings going on in our cities. The Black and white people in our cities are trying to find solutions. Wouldn’t it be nice if the far left, antifa and BLM would join them to find solutions?

As for gun control laws, there are plenty of them on the books. The government can take away all the legal guns and the criminals will still get guns. President Biden and the far left know that. They use gun control along with racism as a tool to divide the country. They want total control over the people in our country.