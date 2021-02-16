LETTER: We must decide on what we want to be

We the people are rapidly approaching an existential turning point in our great American experiment in popular self-governance. We are about to decide whether we are willing to cooperate with each other sufficiently sincerely to fairly and competently govern ourselves and this unprecedented all-the-people-empowering free enterprise socialist democratic republic juggernaut nation which we have created to serve us.

We have to decide whether we are still committed to creating and sustaining a nurturing milieu conducive to universal maximized personal discretion and self-actualization and a standard of living with a guaranteed floor and no real ceiling. We have not been aiming nearly high enough together.

We must insist that our local, state, and federal governments clearly and publicly identify and prioritize public needs and interactively document, explain, and justify exactly what they are doing with our tax dollars and why. We must organize to examine and publicly ask questions about their legally publicly available initial and final amended budgets and their annual independent audit reports. Doing so and following up with further questions based upon their answers is our key to unlocking and jump-starting popular self-governance and all the public interest benefits it provides.