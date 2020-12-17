LETTER: We must demand the best from leaders

We are squandering the progress toward a more perfect Union and the American Dream which our founders, forebears, grandparents, and parents sacrificed mightily to accomplish and pay forward to us.

We are letting our Nation crash and burn when we can prevent it. We are failing to successfully address climate change, COVID-19, divisive inequality and unfairness, reduced respect and cooperation, and other major crises.

We have all but stopped practicing popular sovereign self-governance of the people, by the people, and for the people. Our government, big businesses, and major not-for-profit private sector organizations are not properly serving us because we are not firmly bridling, harnessing, and fettering them in our unique and precious, power-to-the-people, interactive, fund-accounting-and-public-budget-based systemic internal control process.

We must break out of our polarized funk, listen more objectively and thoroughly, reconcile our differences, and focus together like a laser on understanding and properly applying this neglected public-budget-based process.